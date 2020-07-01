Ishqbaaaz Actress Additi Gupta is Covid-19 Positive, Says She's Trying to Stay Calm and Not Panic

TV actress Additi Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus. The Ishqbaaaz actress has quarantined herself and lost her sense of smell.

"The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It's been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room," she told Tellychakkar.

Additi also said that she has been following all the guidelines given by the doctors and is gaining her smelling sense partially now. She also spoke about how one needs to be calm and not panic.

"I have great support from my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my sense of smell back. I will quarantine myself for 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don't panic, but honestly, it is not really a great thing to have," Additi said.

"I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine. Also, one should not shy away from talking about it. For me, my good days are back and can't wait to get back to normalcy," she added.

Additi has starred in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan and Qubool Hai, before Ishqbaaz. In November 2018, she starred opposite Gautam Rode as the female lead Archana in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2. In March this year, she was cast as Kavya, an antagonist in the show Anupamaa.