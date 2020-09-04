Ishqbaaaz Actress Navina Bole Shares a Heartfelt Post on Father’s Demise

Just a week after celebrating her mother’s birthday, Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole’s life is going through a tough phase. The actres lost her father. With a heavy heart, Navina wrote an emotional message for her dad Virendra Bole on Instagram and shared the news about the demise with her fans and friends.

Posting a picture of her dad, Navina begins to write, “Can’t think of any words that do justice to the whirlpool of emotions within me at this time. Just hope and pray that you are in a happier, more peaceful place now, where no fear, no pain can touch you. I know you will always be smiling down at us from the heavens above.”

She mentioned regret for not spending enough time with her father and not being able to give the “love and attention that you needed always”. She added, “But know wherever you are I miss you with every bit of my heart and Kimmu will never forget her Nanu!! Love you so much Papa… To eternity and beyond...”

The emotional goodbye from Navina has also received support from her friends. Her co-star Shrenu Parikh wrote, “I’m sooooo sorry Navs! May god give you strength to bear this pain! And hope he rests in peace.”

Navina, who is married to actor Karan Jeet, celebrated her father’s last birthday in May this year. She shared throwback pictures with her dad to mark the special day. In her post, she wished birthday to the man “whom I owe my everything to!!” Thanking her dad for all the encouragement and motivation, Navina added, "Proud to be your daughter Papa!! Wish you the best of health, wealth, peace, love, happiness and yummy food always!! Lol love you loads.”

Apart from portraying the role of Tia in Ishqbaaaz, Navina first rose to fame with her character Diya Bhushan in Miley Jab Hum Tum.