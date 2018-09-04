Ishqbaaz Actress Additi Gupta Gets Engaged in a Hush-Hush Ceremony; See Pics

❤️ A post shared by Additi Gupta (@additigupta) on Sep 2, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

Additi Gupta, who rose to prominence after her role of Heer in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, is engaged to her beau Kabir Chopra. The actress announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of herself with her fiance. Additi simply put an 'heart' emoji as the caption. She also shared a photo on her Instagram story, writing, "I said no... Just kidding. *He is mine*"Additi looked stunning in a simple churidaar-kurta, while her fiance, too, opted for a traditional attire-- kurta-pyjamas. The two looked extremely happy as they looked into each other's eyes.Moreover, a string of celebrities congratulated the couple on Instagram. While producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Congo @additigupta @kabirchopra4545", actor Karan Patel posted Additi and Kabir's photo on his Instagram story and said, "Lots of love and luck guys, Guddu Ki Guddi. Congratulations to two clean hearted ppl #StayHappyForever." Anita Hassanandani commented, "Yay! I sensed it long long long ago." Shrenu Parikh wrote: "Wohoo Additi Gupta. Congrats."Earlier, talking about being single, Additi had told TOI, "I don't feel I should plan about my marriage so early. But yes my parents wish to see me settled. My relatives, people around and neighbours keep asking my parents about my marriage plans. Such questions are sometimes funny, irritating and also make you blush (laughs). I'm happy being single after the breakup. As of now I'm not dating anyone but enjoying being single."Additi can be currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz. She was earlier dating an investment banker Rizwan Bachav. They were in a relationship for over four years.