Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Ishqbaaz Actress Niti Taylor Announces Engagement to Beau Parikshit Bawa with an Adorable Post

Niti Taylor is all set to get engaged today. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account to announce her engagement to Parikshit Bawa.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ishqbaaz Actress Niti Taylor Announces Engagement to Beau Parikshit Bawa with an Adorable Post
Image courtesy: The Glam Wedding/ Instagram
Loading...

After winning hearts with her character in Ishqbaaz, actress Niti Taylor is all set to get engaged on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account to announce her engagement to Parikshit Bawa. The post reads, “…with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...”

A number of celebrities poured in their wishes and love for the actress. While her Ishqbaaz co-actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Is this our Captain”, singer Stebin Ben commented a song, “Banno Re Banno Meri Chali Sasural Ko, Ankhiyon Mein Pani De Gayi, Dua Mein Meethi Guddhani Le Gayi.” Other actors to comment on the picture were Karan Wahi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Jotwani, Vikas Gupta, Kishwer Merchantt, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Rashmi Desai and Zaan Khan.

Niti also gave us a glimpse from her Mehendi ceremony. The actress looked pretty in an olive green outfit, with floral jewellery. Sharing the picture with the beau from her Mehendi ceremony, she wrote, “To love laughter and happily ever after.”

The engagement ceremony will take place at the actress’ Gurgaon residence. The Glam Wedding official also took to Instagram to share some pictures from the memorable day.

Niti made her TV debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She went on to do several TV shows including Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhaan India, Laal Ishq, Khatra Khatra Khatra and others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram