Ishqbaaz Actress Niti Taylor Announces Engagement to Beau Parikshit Bawa with an Adorable Post
Niti Taylor is all set to get engaged today. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account to announce her engagement to Parikshit Bawa.
Image courtesy: The Glam Wedding/ Instagram
After winning hearts with her character in Ishqbaaz, actress Niti Taylor is all set to get engaged on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account to announce her engagement to Parikshit Bawa. The post reads, “…with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...”
A number of celebrities poured in their wishes and love for the actress. While her Ishqbaaz co-actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Is this our Captain”, singer Stebin Ben commented a song, “Banno Re Banno Meri Chali Sasural Ko, Ankhiyon Mein Pani De Gayi, Dua Mein Meethi Guddhani Le Gayi.” Other actors to comment on the picture were Karan Wahi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Jotwani, Vikas Gupta, Kishwer Merchantt, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Rashmi Desai and Zaan Khan.
We decided on FOREVER 💍 On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...❤️ #PARTITAYLES
Niti also gave us a glimpse from her Mehendi ceremony. The actress looked pretty in an olive green outfit, with floral jewellery. Sharing the picture with the beau from her Mehendi ceremony, she wrote, “To love laughter and happily ever after.”
The engagement ceremony will take place at the actress’ Gurgaon residence. The Glam Wedding official also took to Instagram to share some pictures from the memorable day.
Niti made her TV debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She went on to do several TV shows including Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhaan India, Laal Ishq, Khatra Khatra Khatra and others.
