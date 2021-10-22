Ishvar Raghunathan to Feature in Sun TV's Aruvi

Tamil actor Ishvar Raghunathan has been roped in by the makers of Aruvi. The show premiered on October 18 on Sun TV. Raghunathan will be essaying the role of the eldest son of actress Ambika in the show, which boasts of a huge star cast. The name of his character in the show is also Ishvar.

Raghunathan has also shared some pictures from the sets of the show on Instagram. Here, we see a photo featuring Ishvar, Ambika and other members of the team. He wrote, “All time favourite, Ambika maa."

In an announcement post for the show, Raghunathan said, “Aruvi starting from tomorrow onwards at 2.30 pm at SunTV." He shared this piece of information along with a poster of the show.

Aruvi also features Ambika, Lavanya, Laddu, Krithikaa, Jovita Livingston, Karthick Vasu, Sam, Swarna, Kannan among others. Karthick Vasu and Samn are playing Raghunathan’s reel-life brothers in the show. He is essaying the role of a son, who is extremely obedient towards his mother and lives by every single word his mother utters.

Raghunathan had also dropped a photo of his reel-life family on Instagram.

Fans were quick to rush to the comment section to share their take on the post. Most of the comments were filled with red heart and fire emojis.

Ishvar Raghunathan was supposed to enter the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. The makers, later, changed their mind after his name cropped up in a fake relationship controversy. Reportedly, the makers thought that Raghunathan’s entry will have a negative impact on the TRP of the show.

