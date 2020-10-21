Ismail Darbar Confirms Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Wedding is on the Cards

While there have been rumours swirling around dance choreographer and social media influencer Zaid Darbar's romantic relationship with actress Gauahar Khan, the former father's Ismail Darbar has now confirmed that the two are indeed dating each other. The Bollywood music composer and singer has also confirmed that a wedding is also on the cards for the two and if all things pan out, the lovebirds may tie the knot as early as November-December this year.

In an interview, Ismail opened up about his son Zaid's relationship with Gauahar and shared that he and his wife Ayesha are very fond of her. He recalled meeting Gauahar for four hours before she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

About Gauahar, Ismail said, "My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine."

To this Ayesha added, "Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives."

About their marriage date, Ayesha said, "We haven't discussed any dates. But yes, if Zaid and Gauahar decide for tomorrow or after six months or even today, we are ready for whatever they want."

Meanwhile, Gauahar is currently locked up inside the BB 14 house but may soon be coming out as she has just entered as a guest celebrity and is not a participating contestant.