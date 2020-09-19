Ismail Darbar Confirms Son Zaid and Gauahar Khan's Relationship: If He's Happy, We're Happy Too

Fans have been speculating for some time that actor Gauahar Khan is dating social media influencer Zaid Darbar. Now, in a recent interview, the Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar kind of gave it away. The National Award winning music composer confirmed his son’s relationship with Khan. When asked if Zaid is actually in a relationship with Gauahar, Ismail affirmed the speculations.

In an interview with Times of India, he said how his son, Zaid Darbar expressed his admiration for Gauahar Khan in a call with his wife, Ayesha. "Bahut tareef kar raha tha Gauahar ki," Ismail said.

Darbar also said that his relationship with his children is like that of a normal father and he understood that Zaid could not directly tell him about his dating life. However, he said he welcomes Zaid’s decision of dating Gauahar and even gave his blessings to the two.

“If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him,” Ismail added.

The music composer also said how he respects his children’s personal lives just like they respect his. Darbar even talked about his marriages in the interview and said, "I hate to be a fake. In fact, I don't even know how to fake it. Let me tell you straight up. I married for the second time and I am not on great terms with my first wife (Farzana, Zaid's mother). If we were great with each other, why would we have separated and I gone on to marry someone else?”

The duo has never made it official about their relationship but the Instagram handles of Zaid and Gauahar speak for themselves. There are some appreciation posts, posts where the two of them are entertaining their fans with some dance numbers, among others.

Earlier, Gauahar refused to confirm or deny romance rumours with Zaid and left the query open for further speculation. Addressing her rumoured relationship with Zaid, she said, "It's fine guys. You can keep guessing. Some things are personal. As long as you see two people or four people or more happy, it's fine. Let's not judge or put a tag. Let's enjoy and spread happiness."