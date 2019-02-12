LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Isn't It Romantic? Priyanka Kisses Nick Jonas at Movie Premiere, Pens a Sweet Note For Co-Stars

Priyanka Chopra arrived hand in hand with husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet for the premiere of Isn't It Romantic, and shared a kiss before posing with her co-stars.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra is all geared up for the release of her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic on Valentine's Day. While she and her husband Nick Jonas were at the world premiere of the film, the actress posted a special message for her co-stars Rebel Wilson, Andy Bovine and especially Liam Hemsworth, who couldn't attend the premiere.

Liam has been in the hospital getting treatment. His wife, singer-actress Miley Cyrus filled in for him at the world premiere. After the event, PeeCee took time out and wrote a sweet note for her Isn't It Romantic team and mentioned how Liam was missed.

Liam has been in the hospital getting treatment. His wife, singer-actress Miley Cyrus filled in for him at the world premiere. After the event, PeeCee took time out and wrote a sweet note for her Isn't It Romantic team and mentioned how Liam was missed.

PeeCee also thanks the rest of the cast and crew, including director Todd Strauss-Schulson. Check out the post here:

Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny...@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well...feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers ...Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew...thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you

Priyanka's post ends with a shower of love on husband Nick Jonas, with whom she arrived hand in hand on the red carpet and also shared a kiss before posing with the film’s lead Rebel.



Isn’t It Romantic will stream exclusively on Netflix India on February 28 this year. Priyanka plays a yoga ambassador in the film headlined by Rebel as Natalie, a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming Hindi movie The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, it co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

