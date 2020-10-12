Israeli Actress Gal Gadot's Casting as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in Hollywood Film Sparks Criticism

Gal Gadot is teaming up with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to play Cleopatra in a period biographical drama scripted by Laeta Kalogridis. Her casting in the upcoming Paramount film has launched a debate about the Egyptian ruler's ancestry and whether the Israeli actress is right for the role.

The film was Gadot’s idea and is being billed as an epic biographical drama, Deadline reported. Making the announcement, Gadot tweeted, "I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A team."

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

The announcement drew criticism, with some railing against the casting of an Israeli as the Queen of Egypt, saying that a woman of colour should have got the role. Many netizens objected because Gadot is Israeli.

Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles... smh. https://t.co/GY5tYEcl4K pic.twitter.com/JcrnM1RUQq — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) October 11, 2020

I'm sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who's darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) October 11, 2020

Cleopatra was a descendant of Ptolemy I, a Macedonian Greek who established himself as king of Egypt after the death of his companion Alexander the Great. Gadot is not the first white woman cast in the role of the Egyptian queen. Claudette Colbert, Vivien Leigh and Elizabeth Taylor have all portrayed the historical figure in the past.