MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot's Casting as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in Hollywood Film Sparks Criticism

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot's Casting as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in Hollywood Film Sparks Criticism

Israeli actress Gal Gadot's casting as Egyptian queen Cleopatra in an upcoming Hollywood film has sparked a debate as to whether she is right for the role.

Gal Gadot is teaming up with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to play Cleopatra in a period biographical drama scripted by Laeta Kalogridis. Her casting in the upcoming Paramount film has launched a debate about the Egyptian ruler's ancestry and whether the Israeli actress is right for the role.

The film was Gadot’s idea and is being billed as an epic biographical drama, Deadline reported. Making the announcement, Gadot tweeted, "I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A team."

The announcement drew criticism, with some railing against the casting of an Israeli as the Queen of Egypt, saying that a woman of colour should have got the role. Many netizens objected because Gadot is Israeli.

Cleopatra was a descendant of Ptolemy I, a Macedonian Greek who established himself as king of Egypt after the death of his companion Alexander the Great. Gadot is not the first white woman cast in the role of the Egyptian queen. Claudette Colbert, Vivien Leigh and Elizabeth Taylor have all portrayed the historical figure in the past.

Next Story
Loading