Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actor Avinash Sachdev Finds Love in Palak Purswani

Two years after his divorce with Shalmalee Desai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor, Avinash Sachdev has found love again. The actor is currently in a relationship with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shweta aka Palak Purswani. While the lovebirds keep sharing pictures on social media, showing off their affection towards each other, the actor has finally opened up about being in relationship with Palak.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, Sachdev said, “Palak is also a Sindhi and for the first time, I am in a relationship with someone from the same community. We have similar tastes, too. Life is looking good again, but I want to give this relationship more time before I take the plunge. All I can say is, we are more than friends, but we haven’t thought of anything beyond that.”

On the other hand, the lady love, Palak also echoed the thought of the actor, saying, “He is an extremely nice person and can befriend anyone. He is easy to get along with. While we know that things are positive between us right now, it will be some time before our parents meet and decide on a future for us. Currently, we are just in a happy phase, discovering each other as individuals.”

The two met through common friends at a telly event and instantly became friends. While Sachdev was earlier married to his Choti Bahu co-star Shalmalee for two years from 2015 to 2017, Splitsvilla fame Palak was in a relationship with Kanwar Dhillon, her co-star from Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi.

