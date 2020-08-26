Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actress Sangeeta Srivastava Passes Away

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sangeeta Srivastava passed away on Tuesday. Reportedly, she was suffering from an autoimmune disease called vasculitis. She was admitted in the Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai.

Tellychakkar reports that the actor died on August 25. Apart from Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, she also appeared in daily soaps such as Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhanwar, among others.

Earlier this month on August 5, actor Sameer Sharma who was also a part of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. He was found hanging in his malad apartment. A case of accidental death has been registered and the Malad police suspect suicide.

In 2020, the film and television industries have lost several actors including names like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal and Sushant Singh Rajput.