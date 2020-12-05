Issa Rae, Adam McKay Team Up For 'Nice White Parents' At HBO

Los Angeles: “Insecure” star Issa Rae and filmmaker Adam McKay are collaborating for the series adaptation of podcast “Nice White Parents”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable TV network bagged the rights for the five-partNew York Timesand Serial Productions podcast in a heated bidding war, that also saw streamer Netflix and the Obamas going after the property.

HBO has handed out a pilot order to the project with an aim to develop it as a half-hour comedy. The show is a satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of black and brown students within the New York public school system.

Rae and Montrel McKay will executive produce throughthe new production company, HooRae. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will executive produce via Hyperobject Industries, which is currently under a first-look deal with HBO. Other executive producers include Chana Joffe-Walt, Julie Snyder, Alissa Shipp, Sarah Koenig, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry.