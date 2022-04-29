Iswar Raghunathan Sends Best Wishes to Team Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of Tamil cinema’s most anticipated films. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara, and Samantha in key roles. After a lengthy wait, the film was released on April 28 and won a lot of hearts.

Many people in the industry have extended their congratulations to the team. To add to the list, Tamil serial Kalyana Parisu fame Isvar Raghunathan has also congratulated and sent him best wishes.

The actor has shared an unseen picture with the superstar Vijay Sethupathi himself. In the picture, Vijay can be seen sitting and goofing with Iswar. He has extended his best wishes for the film’s success to the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal team and congratulates them. He wrote, “All the best- Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal,” in the caption.

Meanwhile, Iswar isn’t an unknown name. He made headlines after his divorce from famous Tamil TV actress Jayashree.

The actor played Mahendra Singh in the popular series Poove Poochoodava. He is also well-known for his roles in Raja Rani where he was seen essaying the role of Chandran. Some other projects are Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai (as Eashwar), Kalyana Parisu (as Surya), and Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, in which he starred as Dr. Arjun.

He rose to prominence with the programme Devathaiyai Kanden with his portrayal of Vasudevan. He also appeared in Season 2 of Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi. Isvar also landed yet another project, Aruvi, last year.

Coming back to the Vignesh Shivan’s directorial, the movie star Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo, along with Nayanthara and Samantha as Kanmani and Khatija, respectively. Billed as a rom-com, the film has chart-topping numbers and the background score is credited to the music composer Anirudh.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is jointly bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan and his ladylove Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

