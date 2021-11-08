'It Can Wait': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana on Marriage

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who started as contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, have been together for around two years. The two are often spotted together and they also share photos on social media. Recently, Himanshi spoke openly about her relationship with Asim Riaz. In the interview, she said that neither of them wants to get married right now since they want to focus on their professional lives more.

“After the reality show, we both made a lot of progress in our personal and professional lives,” said Himanshi. “After the show, Asim has released several great music videos that have been received very well by the audience. He has also received a lot of love from the audience. I am very proud of Asim. He is very active and always looking for something new, which is something I love about him,” she added.

On her marriage plans, she said that right now, both of them are giving priority to their professional lives and that a wedding can wait. And Asim’s career has just begun. She said that it feels weird to be targeted by trolls now and then. “There is a huge wall between personal and professional life that people need to understand," said Himanshi.

Himanshi said that although she wishes to do OTT projects, she is not comfortable doing intimate scenes. “I have turned down many offers because of this. It is my choice to not do these kinds of scenes and nobody can force me,” she added.

