IT Chapter 2: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Evil Pennywise Clown

'IT Chapter 2' will bring back the dreaded monster of Derry--The Pennywise Clown.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
The trailer to IT Chapter 2 of the 2017 Stephen King adaptation has finally released. The trailer picks up with the Losers Club members being unveiled, as adults, with Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan returning to Derry after being haunted by Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) as children.

Stephen King's 1986 novel, which spanned over 1,000 pages was split into two films. The second features the parallel tale of the adult selves of the protagonists who reunite after 27 years to fight a terrible evil that had haunted them as youngsters.

For those unversed in the Kingsian universe, Pennywise is the evil antagonist, an ancient cosmic evil which preys upon the children of Derry, Maine, roughly every 25 years, using a variety of powers that include the ability to shapeshift, manipulate, and go unnoticed by adults.

Here are five things you need to know about horror’s most famous clown character.

Pennywise is Older than the Universe Itself

According to the novel, Pennywise existed long before The Big Bang in a dimension known as Macroverse. After crash landing on Earth, he entered a state of hibernation and awoke in early 18th century America to sustain himself on human victims before returning to his slumber. It, as he is subsequently called, adopted a hibernation pattern that allowed him to wake and claim new victims every 27 years.

Pennywise is connected to The Dark Tower Universe

Pennywise is a demonic entity from the Macroverse, where Maturin, aka The Turtle, also resides. The Turtle is one of the guardians of the Beams that support the Dark Tower as well as Pennywise’s long-time nemesis. In IT, he advises Bill Denbrough on how to defeat the creature. Another resident of the Macroverse is the Other, who Pennywise/It claims is the dimension’s superior being.

Pennywise Helped Popularise Coulrophobia

Though not recognised by WHO, coulrophobia, which is the chronic fear of clowns was made popular. In popular culture, the concept of an evil clown was first shown through King's IT.

Pennywise Takes the Shape of the Thing its Victim Fears the Most

The novel and the film both show Pennywise taking the shape of its victim's worst fears. However, it must surrender to the laws of whatever shape it takes. Pennywise takes on the form of a clown because Stephen King thinks clowns are what children fear most. King had once said that while writing IT, his goal was to blend all of the scariest monsters together. However, he wanted something that people would just scream by looking at it. He asked himself what it could be and to him, it was the clown. In an interview with Conan O’Brien, King admitted that he finds clowns “monstrous looking” and maintained that most children also seem to find them terrifying.

See IT Chapter 2 trailer here:



