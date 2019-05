IT Chapter 2 Trailer: The Dreaded Pennywise Clown Has Returned to Derry for Revenge

Chilling, crazy and creepy are the words that come to mind after watching the first teaser trailer of the second installment of the horror franchise IT. Chapter 2 is set to release on September 6 worldwide and will follow the Derry's Losers Club as they return to the quaint town, where the dead aren't really dead, to face their fear, now all grown-up.The trailer opens with Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain) returning to her old house, where she was traumatised by her father, to find an unassuming old lady dwelling there. The lady welcomes Bev and engages her in serious talk, all while dropping hints of something spooky cooking up. The mood is atmospheric and the classical music, played by the lady on a gramophone, adds to the tension.Bev's insistence to leave the premises is hampered by lady's cookies, as the latter returns to her as the dreaded monster, Pennywise. The trailer introduces us to the new cast--James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stan Uris and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. Bill Skarsgård returns as the terrifying Pennywise the Clown.IT Chapter 2 is a continuation of the 2017 film, both being based on the eponymous 1986 Stephen King bestseller. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and screenplay credit goes to Gary Dauberman, the writer of the first film.See IT Chapter 2 Trailer here:Follow @News18Movies for more