IT Chapter Two First Reviews: 'Entertaining Watch,' 'Epic Run-time,' 'Immensely Satisfying'

First reviews for IT Chapter Two have arrived. Two years after IT took the box office by storm with a staggering USD 700 million earnings and strong reviews, the sequel is here that follows the Derry's Losers Club as they return to the quaint town, where the dead aren't really dead, to face their fear, now all grown-up.

The close-to-three-hour-long horror film stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

Needless to say, the sequel had a lot of expectations to live up to, and majority of critics seem to feel that it's a movie worthy of being seen.

CBR's Brandon Zachary said, "It: Chapter Two might not be as complex as other films in the genre, it is, if nothing else, an entertaining watch." Molly Freeman of Screen Rant wrote, "That's not to say IT Chapter Two will disappoint fans of King's book and of Muschietti's 2017 film. Altogether, the film delivers a satisfying second and concluding chapter to the story of the Losers Club - though it takes nearly three hours to do so."

Collider's Haleigh Foutch noted, "Director Andy Muschietti returns for Chapter Two with a vision that is bigger and more ambitious in just about every way. The runtime is epic, the spectacle is more spectacular, the CGI‌ is on full blast, the film bounces between timelines and the content is more mythological."

New York Post called it "an immensely satisfying, often thrilling adventure film."

