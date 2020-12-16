It Doesn’t Matter if You’re from the Industry or Not: Tamannaah Bhatia on Nepotism

Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently gave her two cents on the nepotism issue that has created an uproar in Bollywood for the past few months. Confessing that she did not have any connections in the industry, Tamannaah opined that it does not matter whether a person is an insider or not as “good efforts” counts.

The actress is a popular face in the South film industry, having acted in Bollywood films like Himmatwala and Entertainment. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said she has worked very hard to get a footing into the world of cinema and all the love and adulation that she has received has been more than she ever expected. She added that if someone was “dedicated, hardworking and talented” they are bound to survive.

“Yes I’m not from the industry, I don’t have a godfather or a mentor. I’ve done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love and adulation I’ve got from the audience. It was something I never expected,” the actress said.

Mentioning that only “good work and talent sell” in the industry today, Tamannaah opined that there was scope for everyone to succeed “more than ever”. She mentioned it was a “great time for everyone, especially outsiders”, as there was “good content” and distribution of work was being done “purely on the basis of talent”. “I think being an insider doesn’t promise you more than an opportunity,” the actress added.

When she was asked about the ongoing drug controversy and casting couch issues that have been reported time and again, Tamannah remained candid. She said that the film industry is an “easy target” as celebrities are “always in the limelight” and it becomes easy to comment on them. Calling it the “worst phase” for the industry, the actress also pointed out that this constant limelight forces stars to be “more socially aware and responsible”.

The Baahubali actress also gave her opinion about the social media criticism and said that everyone has their right to have a bias but one should not take insults and harmful comments to their heart. “You need to absorb the good and constructive criticism, ignore the rest,” concluded the Petromax star.