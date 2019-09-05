It Feels Unreal, Says Satnam Singh on His Biopic
In 2015, 19-year-old Satnam created history by becoming the first Indian to be selected in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Zee Studios will now produce an original digital film based on his journey.
In 2015, 19-year-old Satnam created history by becoming the first Indian to be selected in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Zee Studios will now produce an original digital film based on his journey.
Popular Indian basketball player Satnam Singh has always loved films based on sports, and now that a movie is getting made on his life, he is on cloud nine.
In 2015, 19-year-old Satnam created history by becoming the first Indian to be selected in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Zee Studios will now produce an original digital film based on his journey.
"It feels unreal that a film is being made on me. As a sportsman, I have always loved films based on sports, and I feel honoured that this film is my story," Satnam said.
"What excites me most is that this is a basketball film, the first of its kind. I hope that the film will boost the game and more kids will want to try it out. There is huge potential for the game to grow in India, if only more people come out in support of it."
Speaking on the film, Ashima Avasthi, Head and VP, Zee Studios Originals, commented, "In our country where basketball has miles to go before it enjoys the same kind of popularity cricket does, it's time we encourage other sports; Satnam Singh's extremely difficult yet heart-warming journey needs to be told and celebrated."
The movie will stream on ZEE5 soon.
Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said: "This is a special film...an inspiring story that talks about the talented basketball player Satnam Singh's journey, hustle, struggle and triumphs."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Pratt Opens Up About His Bond with Tom Holland, Says ‘I Just Love Him’
- The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali
- On Teacher's Day, Deepika Padukone Gets Special Note From Her Sir: 'I'm So Proud of Deepu'
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019
- Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know