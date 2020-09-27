It Happened Naturally: Henry Cavill On Giving Sherlock An Emotional' Twist In Enola Holmes'

New Delhi: Hollywood star Henry Cavill says he worked closely with Enola Holmes director Harry Bradbeer to tap into the emotional side of famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes who is otherwise known for being analytical. Cavill’s portrayal in the movie, a sharp feminist drama that focuses on Sherlock’s equally-smart sister Enola in the Victorian London, stands apart from the many screen iterations of the iconic Arthur Conan Doyle creation.

For the British actor it was important that the character has an open emotionality and is seen as a supportive sibling to Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola. For Sherlock, Harry and I worked together very closely throughout the rehearsals to find something which was strongly connected to me. And that was the emotional side of it.

In this story it was important that Sherlock has that open emotionality, because without it Enola doesn’t have the same support that she needs in that society to allow her to become the women she is becoming, Cavill told .