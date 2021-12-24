'It Hurts...': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi on Friendship, Relationships

TV actor Shivangi Joshi and actor Mohsin Khan are still considered a hit hodi despite their leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). There were reports that they are also a real-life couple and dating each other. Later, it was reported that they ended their relationship. However, both stars never said anything on these reports.

Even though Shivangi is now shooting for another serial Balika Vadhu 2, she is still in touch with Mohsin and other members of YRKKH. Even though she is playing the character of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2 she is still not over her character of Naira from YRKKH.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shivangi opened up on her equation with Mohsin. She said they still share a good bond. When asked if she was in touch with her previous co-star Mohsin, Shivangi said, “Yeah, of course. I’m in touch with everyone, it’s just time kam milta hai (we get less time now), so we don’t talk much.”

According to media reports, Shivangi and Mohsin broke up in 2020 after dating each other for nearly a year. However, she has now said that the equation between them is “good and it has always been good.”

Shivangi also said that moving on from relationships is difficult for her as she is “a sensitive person and over-emotional.” She added, “It hurts when your relationship or friendship doesn’t work out.”

Shivangi worked for five years in YRKKH while playing the character of Naira. She said that she does not want to move on from that character. “It is close to my heart and always be,” she said. Her brilliant chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan in YRKKH drew a lot of attention to the daily soap. Now, Shivangi is back on television as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2.

