It's a Fam-Jam for Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers and GoT's Sophie Turner at the US Open; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra had a gala time with her fiance Nick Jonas, and his brother Joe Jonas watching her good friend Serena Williams compete in the US open quarterfinals. Serena has advanced to the semi-finals after beating Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.Meanwhile, the three were joined by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and Joe’s fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her fam-jam.The actress donned a white Fendi sleeveless bodycon dress, while Nick wore black pants and a grey sweatshirt.Sharing the pictures on her photo-video sharing app account, Priyanka wrote: “It’s a #famjam at the #usopen 💋🎉❤️@nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati.” (sic)The four of them were later spotted leaving a building in New York city. Nick and Priyanka were all smiles as they were snapped holding hands.After months of speculation, Priyanka and Nick solemnised their relationship with a traditional Indian ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends on August 18. Post the ceremony, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members. The Ambanis -- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha -- were also in attendance.