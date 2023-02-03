Legendary Telugu film director K Viswanath breathed his last in Hyderabad on February 2. He passed away due to age-related ailments. In his five-decade-long career, the director helmed cult classics like Shankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathimuthyam and Swayamkrushi. His demise has left a void in the hearts of many in the entertainment industry. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his condolences and hailed the veteran director’s formidable body of work.

In an emotional note, Chiranjeevi tweeted, “It is a very sad day. News about the demise of father-like K Vishwanath garu has left me in deep shock. Words are not enough to describe his greatness.”

The actor hailed Viswanath’s filmmaking style, calling it unique. Chiranjeevi also praised how his films captivated both scholars and common people alike. “Probably, there is no other director like him who has turned even sensitive art films into blockbusters. He is a great director who took the fame of Telugu people to the global level through his films. I got an opportunity to act in three films namely Shubhalekha, Swayamkrushi and Apadbandhavudu under his direction,” he added.

Recalling his collaboration with the late director, Chiranjeevi mentioned that the duo shared a guru-disciple relationship. “The time I spent with him is the most precious to me. Working with him is like an education for any actor. His films are like a guide for future directors. 43 years ago, on the day of the release of his iconic film Shankarabharam, perhaps as a jewel for Shankara, he was brought to Kailash. His films, the music in his movies, and his fame are eternal. His demise is an irreplaceable void. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, praying for his soul to rest in peace,” Chiranjeevi concluded.

In the tweet, Chiranjeevi added two photos of himself along with the late director and wrote, “Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian/Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti!”

Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

K Viswanath has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award and Padma Shri for his contributions to the film industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here