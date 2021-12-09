It is Kangana Ranaut vs Karan Johar Once Again as Actress' Tejas to Clash With Filmmaker's Mr and Mrs Mahi

Kangana Ranaut’s relationship dynamics with Karan Johar is no secret. We are all aware of the several digs she has taken at him and his close friends in the industry in the past couple of years. She called the filmmaker a part o the ‘movie mafia’ on his show Koffee With Karan and since then, the former has been accusing the latter of promoting nepotism. Now, it seems that the two Bollywood celebs have yet another reason to lock horns as Kangana’s upcoming film Tejas will be closing with Karan’s production venture Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Tejas, a story revolving around a female airforce officer will be released on Dussehra next year. Kangana had taken to social media to announce it. She wrote, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 ✈️ #ArmedForcesFlagDay @sarveshmewara @ronnie.screwvala @nonabains @rsvpmovies."

Karan’s film starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be released two days after Tejas, on October 7, 2022. Both the films will be having theatrical releases.

It would be interesting to see the actress’ take on this clash, as she has never left an opportunity to take a dig at the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Kangana had worked for a Dharma film earlier, titled Ungli. Recently, the film clocked seven years of its release, and to share the occasion, Karan had shared a poster of the film in a now-deleted tweet. It was alleged that Kangana’s photo was removed from the film.

The modified Ungli poster featured Emraan Hashmi, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Dutt, according to Hindustan Times which had taken the screengrab of the now-deleted tweet. However, Kangana, who was next to Emraan in the original poster, was nowhere to be seen. Kangana’s removal did not go down well with her fans who lashed out at Dharma Productions and Karan.

