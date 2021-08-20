It is Nap Time for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jehangir, as Actor Enjoys Her Vacay in the Maldives

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing with her family in the Maldives. The actress flew to the island nation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to ring in Saif’s birthday. For the last few days, Kareena has been regularly sharing stunning pictures from her trip. However, her recent selfie is extra adorable because it also features a sleeping Jehangir.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black top while little Jeh rests on her chest. While it is vacay time for mother Kareena, it is nap time for the infant. She shared a sticker caption with the picture which read, “lights camera naptime".

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jehangir earlier this year. Till now, the couple had kept him away from the shutterbugs, however, the paparazzi recently caught a glimpse of Jeh’s face. Since then, they have been posting pictures with their newborn without covering his face.

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress traced her maternity experience during her pregnancy with Taimur and Jehangir. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

