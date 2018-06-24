English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'It's not a Major Injury, I'm Well,' Tweets Dhanush After Reports of Him Suffering Multiple Injuries on Maari 2 Sets
According to reports, Dhanush was shooting for a fight sequence with the film's antagonist Tovino Thomas, and got injured while performing a stunt sequence.
A file photo of actor Dhanush.
After reports about Dhanush getting injured on the sets of Maari 2 surfaced, the actor-filmmaker-singer took to Twitter on Saturday to update his fans and followers about his health. He says it was not a major injury.
He assured his followers that he's fine.
"My beloved dear fans ... It's not a major injury and I'm well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. I am forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength," Dhanush tweeted.
Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 is the sequel to the hit film, which released in 2015.
My beloved dear fans ... It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 23, 2018
