It is Not Always Happy: Kendall Jenner Shares Her Experience of Living with Anxiety

American model Kendall Jenner recently sat down with psychologist and professor, Dr Ramani Durvasulato to share her experience with anxiety.

As a part of Vogue’s Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety series, the first episode featured Kendall who discussed the symptoms of anxiety she has experienced since she was a child. In the opening of the eleven-minute and thirty-seven-second video, the 25-year-old model mentioned that she used to go short of breath while she was just eight or ten years old. Kendall and her younger sister Kylie Jenner have been under the spotlight and the camera lens since they were kids as part of their family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show first aired in 2007 and shot its last season in 2020.

In the recent video, Kendall mentions that her work culture and the constant presence of paparazzi have set her anxiety out of control in recent years. She said that there were times when she felt that she had to be rushed to the hospital because her heart is failing and she cannot breathe and needs someone to help her. Kendall also said that at some point she used to feel that she is dying and that some part of her body is going numb.

The model did acknowledge her privilege and said that she is aware of how blessed she is in terms of the lifestyle that she has but despite all that, she has a brain like everybody else and that comes with its complexities. “It’s not always like happy, and it’s not always connecting," said Kendall. She further mentioned that despite all the fortune, she is still a human being at the end of the day. “No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, doesn’t mean that they don’t have real-life feelings,” said Kendall.

