'It is Not Easy But...': Arjun Bijlani On His New Year Resolution To Quit Smoking

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has charmed his way into the hearts of many with his stints in various television serials and reality programs. The actor who got hitched to model Neha Swami in 2013, welcomed their son Ayaan in 2015. Arjun is a doting father to his son. The 40-year-old is often seen dropping adorable pictures with Ayaan on social media, making fans go aww. Recently, the Naagin actor revealed that he took the New Year’s resolution to quit smoking for the sake of his 7-year-old son.

In an interview with the media portal Hindustan Times, Arjun Bijlani shared that he had not smoked for the past week with the help of nicotine patches. He said, “This year, I thought I should quit smoking. It is not easy but I am trying my best. It’s been almost a week now that I haven’t smoked. Of course, it’s with the help of patches, but it’s a good start.”

“I wanted to stop for a long time but it was not easy. I decided to do this for my son as I want to set a good example. I have started the year on a positive note. I am feeling fresh and good that I am doing this,” the actor added.

Speaking on the different strategies he applied to get rid of his smoking habit, Arjun revealed, “When I get the urge to smoke, I distract myself with other things. Even meditation has helped. Taking a clean break from smoking is the way to go as smoking does take a toll on your health. I am putting in the effort and this is just the beginning.”

The Dance Deewane participant further added, “I hope to cross the 28-day milestone as they say if you don’t smoke for 28 days at a stretch then you have quit. I’m going to definitely avoid places that might affect my resolve.”

Not long ago, on January 4, Arjun Bijlani dropped a Twitter post where he wrote, “It’s been 4 days I haven’t smoked a cigarette. New Year’s resolution is working… and honestly, it feels good…”

Fans of the actor have come out in support of him in the comment section. While one user lauded, “Great going… keep up the great job! All the best,” another concerned admirer wrote, “Yess so happy. I know u can do it… Just hope things work out soon n u completely quit smoking. Was always concerned about this one now so happy for u. More power to u…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Bijlani is currently hosting the latest season 14 of MTV Splitsvilla along with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. The actor has also been roped in to play a crucial role in director-producer Karan Johar’s romantic flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

