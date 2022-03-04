‘It is Not Just Ok’: Debina Bonnerjee on Pregnancy-Related Questions to Women

Having announced the good news last month, TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to welcome their third child. Amid all the wishes and love pouring in for the couple since the announcement, Debina has decided to touch upon some sensitive issues. In a recent video, Debina expressed displeasure over the tons of questions that a woman receives relating to pregnancy.

In the evocative video released by Koimoi on its Instagram handle, Debina can be seen highlighting several insensitive but common questions that women are usually asked. “When will you have a baby?” “You are married now, so when is the baby coming,” these are some of the questions that Debina said are not appropriate to ask.

She said that these questions can be immensely hurtful for those women who have gone through serious issues like a miscarriage. “Even though these may be the most beautiful questions,” she added. Debina further stressed that everyone knows what is good or bad for them and so does a woman. “So, a woman yet becoming a mother, means she has her own reasons,” Debina highlighted.

Advertisement

Debina even discussed that there can be several reasons for a woman to not have a baby. She said that it can be either just one’s choice or she may be dealing with some physical problems or “it may be just not happening.” Debina then requested people that no matter what the reason is, always avoid being callous by bombarding a woman with such questions which can take a toll on her mental health. “It is not just ok,” she noted.

Debina and Gurmeet had shared the news of being pregnant with another baby through an Instagram post in February. Since then, Gurmeet and Debina have shared plenty of sweet moments together where Debina can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Notably, the bond between the couple was evident in a heart-warming video shared earlier by Debina. In the video, Gurmeet was seen lovingly helping out his lady-love to wear sandals.

Through her latest video, Debina has certainly tried to spread awareness regarding pregnancy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.