It is Tough to Call Sequels as a Safe Bet, Says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in a sequel to 2007 hit Namastey London.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Sequels have often proved to be money spinners but Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in Namaste England, believes there is no sure-shot formula to make a film successful.
The film, which also features Parineeti Chopra, is a sequel to 2007 hit Namastey London.
"It is tough to call sequels as a safe bet, it does have a recall value and it has goodwill. But eventually beyond the Friday, the audience will judge the film on the basis of merit. Eyeballs is easier to get (for franchise or sequels). The audience has become sensible today they do not just come in for franchise but they see what new and interesting a film offers to them," Arjun told PTI.
The film marks Arjun and Parineeti's first collaboration after Ishaqzaade and the actor said he was excited about working with her as they had an opportunity to present their on-screen chemistry differently.
"This film made sense as we want to show the audience our pairing in a unique manner. We are married in the first 15 minutes of the film. This is a film where most love stories end (with marriage), this one begins with it."
In the trailer, Parineeti's character is feeling stifled by the restrictions decides to move to London. Arjun, 33, says though the country has progressed, patriarchal mindset still exists.
"Our parents decide how we should live, especially women and the girls are not allowed to decide for themselves.
"And men are told they are breadwinners of the family and not women. We have touched upon a topic that will strike a chord with a lot of people."
The film, directed by Vipul Shah, will release on October 18.
