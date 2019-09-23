It is Well Deserved, Says Saif Ali Khan on Sacred Games Emmy's 2019 Nomination
Saif Ali Khan's digital debut series Sacred Games has been nominated for International Emmy Awards and the actor says it is a "well deserved" nod.
Sacred Games, starring Saif and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been nominated in the best drama category alongside Brazil's Contra Todos - season three, Germany's Bad Banks and UK's McMafia.
Saif Ali Khan said, "It's great (moment), I mean the idea was to do something honest on a platform that is kind of international. Something like Narcos that is a Netflix original and they encourage you tell your story the way you do but in an international way to an international audience."
"Hence I feel in a way it is well deserved to have been nominated at an international platform. Full credit to the team and the production and of course the directors and the lovely actors," Saif, who has won a lot of appreciation for his performance as Sartaj Singh, told PTI.
Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan directed the second season of Sacred Games while Vikramaditya Motwane served as a showrunner.
Apart from Sacred Games, anthology film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video's The Remix are nominated for International Emmy Awards.
