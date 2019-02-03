It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office

The film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi has opened up Pandora's box, bringing the discussion of credits in Bollywood to the forefront. While today we delved into the world of writers in the Indian film industry, Sonali Bendre who has been fighting cancer for months now returned on the sets to face the cameras.What's more? Read on to know the major topics of discussion from the world of entertainment today.In a country where over 1,000 films are made every year, in around 20 languages, writers may have just enough money to survive in a cutthroat market but they hardly get the respect they deserve.Sometimes, they are robbed of credit on their original stories. Other times, their scripts are passed from writer to writer with no actual discussion until the film gets completed. In some cases, the dispute over proper credit escalates to an extent where the writer is left with no choice but to give in. In lieu of the same, News18 reached out to Screenwriters Association to know exactly how the SWA stepping up its efforts to safeguard the writers’ interests.Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni in Chatrath Jalandhar on December 2018. The wedding celebrations continued for the couple as they hosted yet another reception on Saturday for their close pals and relatives in Delhi. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Following which, they hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the industry on December 24.Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. The film continued to pose tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles as it earned Rs 6.4 crore on day 24. Despite positive reviews from the critics, Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga failed to open big at the box office. Picking up the pace on day 2 it earned Rs 4.65 crore. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika witnessed a solid growth on day 9 and collected Rs 5.25 crore.After much speculations, Chris Pratt has confirmed that the third instalment of the much loved Marvel space drama Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt assured his fans that Marvel, that a third film will be made. The production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was put on hold after Disney severed its business ties with director James Gunn in July 2018 over his old tweets that joked about taboo topics such as rape and paedophilia surfaced the internet.Sonali Bendre Behl, who spent months in New York battling cancer, returned to face the cameras. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sonali shot a brand campaign, details of which are currently under wraps. Calling the emotion surreal, the actress says she feels an additional sense of purpose and meaning.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.