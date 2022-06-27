'It Makes My Life Meaningful': Director Mysskin's Note On Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maamanithan hit the theatres on June 24, and the film collected Rs 1.88 crore in the first two days. The R. Seenu Ramasamy directorial will start streaming on OTT platform in July. Meanwhile, director Mysskin shared a post on Twitter and tagged the Maamanithan’s crew.

Mysskin shared a short and sweet message with the poster of the film.

“My thanks to Seenu Ramasamy! The hurricane of fate in the lives of all the common people breaks down life from time to time. In the story of Maamanithan, the life of a common man Radhakrishnan is broken by a killer. Radhakrishnan runs and the people he meets along the way and the events, make him a whole man.”

He further said, “A lovely picture which is taken very simply. The film enhances my thinking and makes my life meaningful.”

Mysskin concluded, “From the bottom of my heart, thanks to Seenu Ramasamy for giving me a superior image between masala films and Pammath films.”

Maamanithan revolves around the story of a middle-class family man and his struggles. Vijay Sethupathi plays a driver and Gayathri Shankar is his wife. The film is the fifth collaboration of the duo. The film also stars K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen in important roles.

Sethupathi is now busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

