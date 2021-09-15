IT Officers 'Surveying' Premises of Sonu Sood, 6 Locations Under the Scanner

Actor Sonu Sood is under the IT scanner as 6 premises are being surveyed, according to officials. Reports say that the IT department surveyed Sood’s property due to alleged tampering in the book of accounts related to the actor. The IT department has reportedly surveyed six locations with relation to Sonu and his companies.

The actor recently became the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s mentorship programme for school students.

Sood had a run-in with the law earlier this year when The BMC had filed a complaint against him accusing him of converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without the required permissions.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the period drama ‘Prithviraj’. Sonu is also a part of the Telugu action-drama Acharya.

