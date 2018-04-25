English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'It' Star To Feature In Nancy Drew Movie Adaptation
Sophia Lillis will lead the cast in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a forthcoming Warner Bros film co-produced by TV host Ellen DeGeneres
Image: Twitter/IT Movie
It star Sophia Lillis has landed the lead role in a new movie adaptation of the hit Nancy Drew teen detective books.
Lillis will lead the cast in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a forthcoming Warner Bros film co-produced by TV host Ellen DeGeneres, reports deadline.com.
The mystery book was originally released in 1930 and was written by Mildred Wirt Benson, under the pseudonym Carolyn Keene.
It was earlier used as the source material for a 1939 film directed by William Clemens and featured late actress Bonita Granville.
The popular character was more recently played onscreen by Emma Roberts in 2007 film Nancy Drew.
