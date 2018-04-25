GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'It' Star To Feature In Nancy Drew Movie Adaptation

Sophia Lillis will lead the cast in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a forthcoming Warner Bros film co-produced by TV host Ellen DeGeneres

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
Image: Twitter/IT Movie
It star Sophia Lillis has landed the lead role in a new movie adaptation of the hit Nancy Drew teen detective books.

Lillis will lead the cast in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a forthcoming Warner Bros film co-produced by TV host Ellen DeGeneres, reports deadline.com.

The mystery book was originally released in 1930 and was written by Mildred Wirt Benson, under the pseudonym Carolyn Keene.

It was earlier used as the source material for a 1939 film directed by William Clemens and featured late actress Bonita Granville.

The popular character was more recently played onscreen by Emma Roberts in 2007 film Nancy Drew.

