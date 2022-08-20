'It Takes Courage': Liger Co-Producer on Makers Rejecting Huge OTT Offer

Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The film will be released on August 25, 2022, in theatres in multiple languages. The makers and star cast of the film are busy promoting the film.

Liger is co-produced by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. Charmme Kaur, the co-producer of Liger, recently, in an interview, revealed that an OTT platform offered them a whopping amount, however, they rejected the offer.

In an interview, Charmme Kaur got emotional while talking about the film. The filming of Liger started before the pandemic and was halted due to the lockdown. During that time, many filmmakers lost their money and some even shelved their projects.

The makers of Liger also faced financial problems after the lockdown. While talking about the same, Charmme Kaur got teary-eyed. With a series of lockdowns, there were a lot of financial difficulties, revealed Charmme Kaur.

Charmme revealed that at the time, an OTT platform gave them a huge offer but the makers rejected it. Charmme said that they had no money in their pockets. “It takes courage to reject such a huge offer. Puri (Jagannadh) is the man who has such guts. A person like Puri, who has such determination, was disappointed on many occasions,” said Charmme Kaur.

The producer added that they believed in Vijay Deverakonda, who led them forward.

The film also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead role and she is making her South debut with Liger. Ramya Krishnan will be seen in the role of Vijay’s on-screen mother. The film also has boxer Mike Tyson in a key role. Liger also has Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Vishu Reddy, and Getup Srinu in the important roles.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy promoting the film all over India and the trailer and songs Liger are receiving immense praise from the listeners and viewers.

