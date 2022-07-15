It Took 300 Dancers, 25 Days And 6 Schedules to Complete This Ponniyin Selvan Song

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the much-awaited historical dramas directed by Mani Ratnam and will hit theatres on September 30. Reports explain how makers have left no stone unturned in making Ponniyin Selvan on a grand scale.

A similar report in India Today has stated that the makers filmed a song with 300 dancers. Among them, 100 dancers were roped in only from Mumbai. According to the report, it took a total of 25 days and 6-7 schedules to complete one song.

According to the report, this song will be released soon. This is not the only grand preparation done by makers for Ponniyin Selvan 1. According to reports, makers also poured in efforts to make Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ornaments. Reportedly, 18 craftsmen and 3 designers collaborated to design jewellery for Aishwarya’s character Nandini.

Jewellery was designed by Kishandas and Co of Hyderabad, and it took a total of 6 months. During these 6 months, makers studied the specifications of Nandini’s character. These minute details were then conveyed to designers and craftsmen who designed jewellery.

The jewellery worn by Nandini includes necklaces made in a traditional Kundan setting. Accessories like vanki, rings and jhumkas set in uncut and precious gems are also included. These precious gems include emeralds, rubies and yellow sapphires.

Kishandas and Co. are excited to be a part of this venture directed by Mani Ratnam. Pratiksha Prashant, the spokesperson of this company, said that it is a dream to translate legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam sir’s Ponniyin Selvan vision. Pratiksha also feels that Ponniyin Selvan will provide a platform for showcasing their company’s craftsmanship.

With these preparations, the audience can’t wait for any more for Ponniyin Selvan 1. Talking this film is an adaptation of the novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name. Ponniyin Selvan 1 boasts an impressive cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.