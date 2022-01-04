It Took Allu Arjun This Much Time To Bring Pushpa Raj's Character on Screen

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has turned out to be a super hit at the box office, and the audience is loving his acting in the film. Allu is playing the role of a sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj. In an interview recently, Allu said that it took him two years to get into the character of Pushpa Raj. He further revealed that he was constantly dealing with the pain of his sprained shoulder.

Allu is known for getting completely involved and immersed in all the characters that he plays. The actor’s look from his most recent release has become a hit among the fans.

People are also sharing reels with his look and dialogues from the film. Allu’s walk, his posture, his beard and his mannerism in the film has created a new and distinct identity of the actor among his fans. His character is different from the ones he has played in the past.

Allu discusses his character with the creative team and the director. Not just that, he works on his look and gives his 100 per cent to bring the character to life in its most original form possible on screen.

As far as Pushpa: The Rise is concerned, the film has lived up to the audience’s expectations. The movie has also made a good box office collection. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is one of the biggest films of the year 2021. The film has been directed by Sukumar and was released on December 17, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.