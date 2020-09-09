It Took Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case for Authorities to Wake up: Raveena Tandon on Drug Menace

Sushant Singh Rajput case has brought the limelight on the existing drug menace in the country and the film industry. When Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats revealed the drugs angle in Sushant's case, Narcotics Control Bureau joined the probe and has been cracking down on the syndicate in Mumbai city and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon weighed in on the topic of drugs, allegedly being rampantly consumed by film industry professionals. She took to social media to express her dismay over the situation. "Drugs, ruins entire generations.Time to unearth/uproot this from the base. Lets not stop at Bollywood, sandalwood or all collective woods. Get after it with a vengeance.get it out from colleges, parties, politics, hotels, everywhere.It took #SSRDeathCase for authorities wake up (sic), Raveena tweeted.

Drugs,ruins entire generations.Time to unearth/uproot this from the base.Lets not stop at Bollywood,sandalwood or all collective woods.Get after it with a vengeance.get it out from colleges,parties,politics hotels,https://t.co/bwVscGp4lv took #SSRDeathCase for authorities wakeup. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 8, 2020

While drug accusations have cropped up against some in Bollywood, Kannada film industry is also facing the menace of illegal substances being peddled and consumed. Two actress- Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani-- have been taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch, which is probing drug abuse in Bengaluru city. Ragini has been accused for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties.

In Sushant's case, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Showik and Rhea Chakraborty have been arrested by the NCB for possible links to the drugs syndicate operating from Mumbai.