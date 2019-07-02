Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

It Took Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal 50 Takes to Simply Shake Hands On-Screen in Spider-Man Far From Home

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that a particular scene from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' took about fifty takes to get right.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
It Took Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal 50 Takes to Simply Shake Hands On-Screen in Spider-Man Far From Home
Image of Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, courtesy of Instagram
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, where the two actors will play co-workers, namely Mysterio and Spider-Man respectively, who fight crimes and aliens. Howsoever great their chemistry looks now in the final cut of the film, the two revealed that they took close to fifty retakes for a scene that involved them shaking hands on-screen.

Holland and Gyllenhaal, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealed that the handshake scene one can see in the film’s trailer actually took about 50 takes to get right. The reason being the two actors could not stop laughing while filming the scene.

"Tom was tired, and he just couldn’t keep it together. Every single time we would shake hands, he would start laughing, so I’d start laughing, and we both couldn’t stop laughing. That went on for about 30 minutes. It was about 45 to 50 takes, and it was a disaster (via justjaredjr.com), said Gyllenhaal, who is making his foray into superhero films with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Read: Tom Holland on Stan Lee: He Spent 45 Minutes Giving Me the Entire History of Spider-Man

To this Holland added, "I don’t even remember what was funny about it. There was something about the scene where Jake and I just could not keep a straight face."

Watch Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer here:

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases on July 4 in India, is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga. A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury. The film is directed by Jon Watts and features Samuel L jackson, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon in supporting roles.

Read: Marvel's Nick Fury is Furious with the New Spider-Man Far From Home Posters, Here's Why

