It Upsets Me When People Say Jack Sparrow: Saif Ali Khan on Laal Kaptaan Role

Saif Ali Khan is coming for the audiences, this time as a naga sadhu in his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. Saif plays a never-seen-before character in the film and there has been much anticipation building up to the release on October 18.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas

However, Saif and the film's stylist have been facing criticism from the cinegoers because the actor's look from the film is reminiscent of Hollywood film Pirates of the Caribbean, with Saif somewhat resembling Jack Sparrow, portrayed by actor Johnny Depp.

Read: Ranveer Singh Got His Eyes on Deepika Padukone in Throwback Pic

While the stylist who worked with Saif in Laal Kaptaan had earlier called the similarities between the two looks as a mere coincidence, Saif too has now opened up in the matter. In an interview, responding to a question on how his look is similar to Jack Sparrow from the Hollywood film franchise, Saif said, "It upsets me when people say Jack Sparrow because it's really not. These are the elements that our culture has given cinema and this is something very seeped in India. The Naga Sadhu, the dreadlocks, bandana and his ash face, even the red jacket comes from the East India Company, so it's a character from our time.”

Read: Laal Kaptaan Stylist Says Saif Ali Khan and Johnny Depp's Similar Looks is Coincidence

He added, "I think they went berserk with Thugs of Hindostan.”

Laal Kaptaan releases on October 18, alongside Hollywood biggies Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Zombieland: Double Tap. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film stars Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.