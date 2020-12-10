It Was A Collective Call To Wait For Theatrical Release: Monisha Advani On 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Mumbai: Producer Monisha Advani is thrilled that her upcoming film “Indoo Ki Jawani”, featuring actor Kiara Advani, is getting a theatrical release as she says the team always wanted the audience to experience the movie on the big-screen. Backed by Emmay Entertainment, T-Series and Electric Apples Entertainment, the comedy was earlier scheduled to release theatrically on June 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as theatres remained shut across the country and worldwide for most part of the year.

For months, it was speculated that the Abir Sengupta-directed film might head to a streaming platform but it was ultimately announced that “Indoo Ki Jawani” would release theatrically on December 11. Monisha Advani, co-founder of Emmay Entertainment, told .