English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
It Was a Heart-warming Experience: Taapsee Pannu On Screening Soorma for Badla Team in Scotland
Taapsee on special Soorma screening and some of her upcoming movies.
Image: Taapsee Pannu/ Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu held a special screening of her latest release Soorma for the cast and crew of her upcoming film Badla in Scotland.
"I have been in Scotland since June shooting for Badla and hence couldn't be there in Mumbai to feel the buzz around Soorma. I decided to do a screening here in Scotland for my team so we all could have a nice breather in between our work and I shall know audience reaction first-hand," Taapsee said in a statement.
Taapsee plays Harpreet in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi.
"It was a very heart warming experience to see the entire crew turn up and they all were very appreciative of the film. It helped me believe the reactions I'm getting on my social media as well," she added.
Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, reunites Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan on-screen after Pink.
Also Watch
"I have been in Scotland since June shooting for Badla and hence couldn't be there in Mumbai to feel the buzz around Soorma. I decided to do a screening here in Scotland for my team so we all could have a nice breather in between our work and I shall know audience reaction first-hand," Taapsee said in a statement.
Taapsee plays Harpreet in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi.
"It was a very heart warming experience to see the entire crew turn up and they all were very appreciative of the film. It helped me believe the reactions I'm getting on my social media as well," she added.
Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, reunites Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan on-screen after Pink.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Workers to go on Strike in Germany; Demand Better Working Conditions
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
- Hrithik Bonds With Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan As They Enjoy Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England