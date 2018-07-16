It Was a Heart-warming Experience: Taapsee Pannu On Screening Soorma for Badla Team in Scotland

Actress Taapsee Pannu held a special screening of her latest release Soorma for the cast and crew of her upcoming film Badla in Scotland."I have been in Scotland since June shooting for Badla and hence couldn't be there in Mumbai to feel the buzz around Soorma. I decided to do a screening here in Scotland for my team so we all could have a nice breather in between our work and I shall know audience reaction first-hand," Taapsee said in a statement.Taapsee plays Harpreet in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi."It was a very heart warming experience to see the entire crew turn up and they all were very appreciative of the film. It helped me believe the reactions I'm getting on my social media as well," she added.Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, reunites Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan on-screen after Pink.