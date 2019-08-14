It was a Lifetime Experience to Work with Alia Bhatt on 'Prada', Say The Doorbeen Boys

The Doorbeen boys of 'Lamberghini' fame—Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma—have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut non-Hindi film music video 'Prada' was a motivating experience.

"She motivated us to push our limits and work hard. It was a lifetime experience to work with her," The Doorbeen told IANS.

'Prada', released on Tuesday, is a peppy track, and the duo believes Alia's stardom will be a huge advantage for their song. "With her presence, we feel it will garner more attention and followers," they said.

Working with Alia, they say, was easy, because she is a down-to-earth person. "We were nervous when we were informed that Alia Bhatt would be a part of the song, because she is such a big star. However, when we met her and started working with her, she made us comfortable with her humble and down-to-earth personality," the duo reveals.

In the video, Alia creates an instant impact. From donning shiny outfits to flaunting her moves, the actress is quite a treat for her fans. 'Prada', launched under actor Jackky Bhagnani's music label, also features the voice of Shreya Sharma.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.