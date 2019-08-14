It was a Lifetime Experience to Work with Alia Bhatt on 'Prada', Say The Doorbeen Boys
Composed by The Doorbeen, 'Prada' is Alia Bhatt's first non-film single. It released on Tuesday. Watch it here.
Alia Bhatt with The Doorbeen boys on their new song Prada’s poster. (Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)
The Doorbeen boys of 'Lamberghini' fame—Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma—have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut non-Hindi film music video 'Prada' was a motivating experience.
"She motivated us to push our limits and work hard. It was a lifetime experience to work with her," The Doorbeen told IANS.
'Prada', released on Tuesday, is a peppy track, and the duo believes Alia's stardom will be a huge advantage for their song. "With her presence, we feel it will garner more attention and followers," they said.
Working with Alia, they say, was easy, because she is a down-to-earth person. "We were nervous when we were informed that Alia Bhatt would be a part of the song, because she is such a big star. However, when we met her and started working with her, she made us comfortable with her humble and down-to-earth personality," the duo reveals.
In the video, Alia creates an instant impact. From donning shiny outfits to flaunting her moves, the actress is quite a treat for her fans. 'Prada', launched under actor Jackky Bhagnani's music label, also features the voice of Shreya Sharma.
