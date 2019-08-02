It Was a Magical Experience, Pankaj Tripathi on His 11-Minute Monologue in Sacred Games 2

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has delivered a one-take monologue in Sacred Games 2 that runs over 11 minutes. He calls it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever done.

In the second season of Netflix’s blockbuster show, Tripathi will be seen as the elusive Guruji, who is often referred to as Ganesh Gaitonde's ‘teesra baap'.

"While filming a particular scene in Sacred Games 2, I was required to deliver a monologue in one go, which, to me, was one of the most challenging sequences I have shot for so far," Tripathi said.

"It was a magical experience and I had a great time shooting for that particular shot. I remember Anurag Kashyap asking me to deliver it once again, since nobody knew it would take as long as it did. So, for technical purposes, we did it all over again," he added.

Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey and Shobita Dhulipala among others.

