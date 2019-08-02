Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

It Was a Magical Experience, Pankaj Tripathi on His 11-Minute Monologue in Sacred Games 2

In the second season of Netflix’s blockbuster show, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as the elusive Guruji, who is often referred to as Ganesh Gaitonde's ‘teesra baap'. 

IANS

Updated:August 2, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
It Was a Magical Experience, Pankaj Tripathi on His 11-Minute Monologue in Sacred Games 2
Actor Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji in a still from Sacred Games 2. (Image: IANS)
Loading...

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has delivered a one-take monologue in Sacred Games 2 that runs over 11 minutes. He calls it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever done.

In the second season of Netflix’s blockbuster show, Tripathi will be seen as the elusive Guruji, who is often referred to as Ganesh Gaitonde's ‘teesra baap'. 

"While filming a particular scene in Sacred Games 2, I was required to deliver a monologue in one go, which, to me, was one of the most challenging sequences I have shot for so far," Tripathi said.

"It was a magical experience and I had a great time shooting for that particular shot. I remember Anurag Kashyap asking me to deliver it once again, since nobody knew it would take as long as it did. So, for technical purposes, we did it all over again," he added. 

Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey and Shobita Dhulipala among others.

Pankaj Tripathi.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram