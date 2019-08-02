It Was a Magical Experience, Pankaj Tripathi on His 11-Minute Monologue in Sacred Games 2
In the second season of Netflix’s blockbuster show, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as the elusive Guruji, who is often referred to as Ganesh Gaitonde's ‘teesra baap'.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji in a still from Sacred Games 2. (Image: IANS)
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has delivered a one-take monologue in Sacred Games 2 that runs over 11 minutes. He calls it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever done.
In the second season of Netflix’s blockbuster show, Tripathi will be seen as the elusive Guruji, who is often referred to as Ganesh Gaitonde's ‘teesra baap'.
"While filming a particular scene in Sacred Games 2, I was required to deliver a monologue in one go, which, to me, was one of the most challenging sequences I have shot for so far," Tripathi said.
"It was a magical experience and I had a great time shooting for that particular shot. I remember Anurag Kashyap asking me to deliver it once again, since nobody knew it would take as long as it did. So, for technical purposes, we did it all over again," he added.
Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey and Shobita Dhulipala among others.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Dia-Sahil, Kanika Dhillon Announces Separation from Prakash Kovelamudi
- Ahead of India-WI Cricket Series, Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Miami
- Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- This Math Equation is Leaving Netizens Puzzled. Can You Solve it?