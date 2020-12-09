It Was A Terrible Phase: Mahie Gill On Being Typecast In 'SenSuouS' Roles

Mumbai: Actor Mahie Gill says she has struggled to break the stereotype of playing similar versions of a “sensuous” woman, with many in the industry refusing to see her in any other light. Gill got a breakthrough with Anurag Kashyap’s “Dev D” in 2009 as Paro in the modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novella Devdas. The 44-year-old actor found further acclaim in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster” series. While Gill gained popularity for her role as Madhavi Devi, a scheming wife aiming of power, the actor said people couldn’t see beyond her “sarees and wine” in the film. “There was a phase when I was just being offered sensuous roles. It was terrible. Everybody just wanted me to play Biwi, wearing a saree all the time, holding a glass of wine like in the film.

“Not that I don’t like doing that, it is nice, you want to look sensuous but then it becomes boring. If I feel bored doing it as an actor, even the audience would feel bored looking at similar roles,” Gill told .