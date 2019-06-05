It was an Opportunity to Learn as Much as Possible, Says Dhanush on his First English Film
Starring Dhanush in a pivotal role, the film is based on Romain Puertolas' novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.
A file photo of actor Dhanush.
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R Balki’s Shamitabh, may star in another Hindi film soon.
Dhanush spoke about it on the sidelines of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’s trailer launch, where he was accompanied by film's director Ken Scott and music composer Amit Trivedi.
Talking about reports that he may collaborate with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai for a Hindi film, Dhanush said, "Yes, I will be teaming up with Aanand L Rai in sometime, but other than that, I am waiting for the right script to come my way. I am doing a Hindi film and there will be announcement about the same pretty soon."
As for The Extraordinary, his first international film, Dhanush said, "It was a great learning experience for me. I wanted to understand how things work over there (internationally) and their take on filmmaking. I found it as an opportunity to learn as much as possible.
"It was a great experience meeting so many people from so many countries and industries. People over there have a different culture, food and weather... It was a very new experience for me but once the initial phase is done then, I feel we all are the same all over the world."
"I feel my English is not that great, so the team worked with me with a lot of patience. They helped me while we were shooting for the film and I feel very fortunate to be part of this project," he added.
The film is based on Romain Puertolas' novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.
Asked if he has read the book, Dhanush said, "No, I didn't read the book because I didn't want to until I finished the film. I have finished the shooting of the film, but still I haven't read the book. As of now, I am busy shooting for one of my films. So once I am done with that, I will read the book."
A comedy-adventure film, The Extraordinary also features Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi and Gérard Jugnot in pivotal roles. It was shot in four countries—India, France, Italy and Libya—and will release on June 21.
