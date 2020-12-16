It Was Conscious Decision To Stay Away From Love Stories: Gautham Vasudev Menon On 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Mumbai: “Paava Kadhaigal” is not an easy watch, says director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who believes the audience will be drawn to the upcoming Tamil anthology as the film shines a light on some of the most “disturbing” narratives prevalent in our society. The Netflix movie features three more shorts, directed by Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara and Vetri Maaran, and explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships.

Menon, best known for romance dramas “Minnale”, its Hindi remake “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” and the National Award-winning “Vaaranam Aayiram”, said the filmmakers collectively decided on honour, rather than the staple theme of love. “It was a conscious decision to stay away from love stories. We discussed a lot of ideas and genres and somewhere we all said ok to something based on honour. Stories which might be disturbing or shake you up but will also be compelling. “It is not going to be easy watching them but you are drawn to it. Everybody set out to make their own perspective of this idea and I set out to come with my production on it,” the director Told .