It Was Daunting To Step Into 'The Right Stuff': 'Suits' Star Patrick J Adams

Mumbai: He shot to global fame as Mike Ross on the American legal drama Suits but actor Patrick J Adams, who portrays former American astronaut Major John Glenn in “The Right Stuff”, says he was just ready for a change and the space drama series seemed like a good fit. Though Adams has appeared on popular shows including “Lost”, “Friday Night Lights” and “Pretty Little Liars”, his breakout role turned out to be of Mike Ross, who impresses New York City’s hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) with his encyclopedic knowledge of law despite having no formal degree.

The 39-year-old actor, who left “Suits” after seven seasons, said he is proud of the work he did on the show but it felt challenging to play a real life person in The Right Stuff . “I took a break to spend time with my family and to figure out what I wanted to do next and what kind of stories I was interested in telling. I don’t really know why, I was just ready for a change. “There were a few things that came along that I almost did and it fell apart at the last minute. Every day of my life is a struggle to establish a new identity,” Adams told .