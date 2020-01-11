It Was Difficult to Shoot in 3D Format, Says Tanhaji Actor Sharad Kelkar

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is running in cinemas now and is garnering praise from the audiences for its VFX and high octane action sequences, brought to life in 3D format. Actor Sharad Kelkar, who plays the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie, talked about working in a 3D film and more in an exclusive chat with News18.

On being approached for the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji, Sharad said, “I was shocked when Om (Om Raut is director of Tanhaji) approached me for the role. Of course, eventually, I was happy to see the resemblance during the look test.”

Talking about pressure of portraying the historic character, who is venerated as a God in many parts of Maharashtra, he said, “No, there was no pressure while shooting. The pressure comes before the release. Yes, when the role was offered to me I felt a little pressure. But, after Om explained to me in detail about the role then there was no such pressure,” the actor said.

Sharad added, “I prepared myself for the role by reading many books, Om also helped a lot in the preparation.”

The movie being made in a 3D format, the actor said, “With 3D format, it gets a little difficult to act as it is all green and there are no objects. But, with the director’s amazing screenplay it was made easy.”

Om Raut’s movie Tanhaji stars Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles. “It was fantastic working with Saif, Ajay, Kajol and everyone. It is great to work with such big actors as you get to learn a lot from them. I am happy that i got this opportunity.”

Sharad further spoke about his bond with Ajay. “I have worked with Ajay in Baadshaho, and he would leave us in splits. This time, however, it being a period film, we were serious on the sets. Ajay is a disciplined actor and it is always great to work with him," he concluded.

